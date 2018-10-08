THE BEST CRAFT BEER BARS IN MUNICH

Because it doesn’t always have to be beer bank and brass music when you are in Munich and you want to enjoy a beer. Not only, because the Oktoberfest is officially over now. The major part of German breweries are located in Bavaria anyway (it’s 625!) – and among them are also the so-called craft beer mini breweries named “Crew” or “Tap 5”. Especially in Munich there are some varieties that you should have tried and bars that are worth a visit. Here you will find our five favourite places where you can drink Craft Beer in Munich.

SCHWARZER HAHN

Those who like it authentic and casual will go to the Schwarzen Hahn in the Glockenbachviertel. Here you can drink next to old film posters and rock music, rockabilly men stand next to dressed up students. And for those who are lucky and get there on the right evening, Craft Beer and excellent live music are on offer here.

Schwarzer Hahn, Ohlmüllerstr. 8, 81541 Munich, Germany

RENNSALOM

The so-called “racing salon” at Isarvorstadt gives you the feeling of having landed in a mixture of a student flat share and a rustic “Boazn”. Apart from the atmosphere with cinema chairs and grandma lamps, the special thing about this place is that there is a new craft beer to discover every month. And the bar collective (because here several people serve beer instead of only one host at the bar) crowns a new beer of the month every month.

Rennsalon, Baldestr. 13, 80469 Munich, Germany

REED CAFÉ

This shop is probably better known for its bowls and coffee than for its pub-like atmosphere or craft beer. But if you are travelling in Schwabing, you can definitely choose something from the international Craft Beer menu and drink your way from the afternoon into the evening in a more dignified atmosphere.

Reed Café, Hohenzollernstraße 12, 80801 Munich, Germany

FRISCHES BIER

The bar may be new, but the operators are well known in the beer scene. In the slaughterhouse quarter, master brewer Tilman Ludwig (known for his “Tilmans Beers”) and Maximilian Heisler have now opened “Fresh Beer” and thus made themselves the landlord. Heiser is best known for his commitment to the preservation of the Boazn Geyerwally. From a total of 14 taps you can now try different Craft Beers in their own craft beer bar.

Frisches Bier, Thalkirchner Str. 53, 80337 Munich, Germany

BUT IF YOU WANT TO DRINK IT BY YOURSELF?

Well, if you prefer to enjoy your Craft Beer at home or if you prefer to drink a lot of different types at once, you will find a huge selection with more than 600 beers in the “Biervana” store in Schwabing.

Biervana, Hohenzollernstr. 61, 80333 Munich, Germany

