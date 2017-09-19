With its little alleys and boutiques, flawless white facades and distinctive Greek atmosphere, we felt a certain urge: Is Mykonos the place we must visit this year? Motivated by the masses of perfectly composed Instagram pictures of this incredibly photogenic island, we booked our flights.

But the hype of Mykonos isn’t a new phenomenon: The Greek island is a hot-spot since the 1960s, when Jackie Kennedy started attracting attention with her regular visits. And today, the island is even more famous for its jetset and party life at the various beach clubs. Right now, this is definitely not my priority when choosing my holiday location. After a very busy year so far and traveling a lot for work, I was looking forward to relax, calm down and clear my mind.

So luckily, there is one spot on Mykonos, where you find the right combination of both: enjoying a hideaway of your dreams AND being part of the vivid night life scene – if you feel like it for a change. Sounds good? Let me tell you more about the mind-blowing hotel Cavo Tagoo.

THE LOCATION

Just minutes away from Mykonos town – also known as Chora – you find the boutique hotel Cavo Tagoo built in an ancient quarry. We arrived by ferry and got picked up by a driver. Arriving at Cavo Tagoo, you immediately recognize the reminiscence of the hotel and its designers to its former use: stony walls, massive doors out of wood an gold – completed by beautiful minimalistic interior with Greek details, modern pieces of art and white furniture as a counterpart of its massive, historic features.

Cavo Tagoo is definitely one of Mykonos finest design hotels. On of those, where you don’t feel like leaving this place during your entire stay. Which would be a pity, because you still have to see the little enchanting alleys and squares of Mykonos town – remember?

THE SUITES & VILLAS

Cavo Tagoo offers 83 individually decorated and designed rooms, suites and villas. If you are in search for remoteness, like we were, you can stay at one of the private villas with your own pool, lounge area and one or two bedrooms. To clear your mind, it’s the perfect place. Because you can stay in your own (indeed very stylish) paradise, chill one the sunbeds at your private infinity pool (yes, dreams do come true) and watch the big ships and the vivid life of Mykonos passing by underneath you.

THE LOUNGE AREA & THE POOL

Attracted by nice music, you enter the lounge area spotting white sunbeds, a turquoise pool with minimalist wooden decks that seem to float over the water and a fascinating 18 meter aquarium bar. Yes, there are real fish in it. And in the evening, this relaxing area turns into a beach club. The sunbeds are converted into lounge benches and from the aquarium bar to the overall light situation: the places turns into a vibrant chill out location at night. But none of those, where you freak out while partying and have to cope with masses of tourists coming to a club: full-bodied wines, long drinks and unique food in a distinctive, classy atmosphere.

THE FOOD

Every year, there is a new restaurant residing at Cavo Tagoo. Located next to the pool area, you find the restaurant area. This season the Japanese restaurant “Kiku” was selected and is definitely the best place to get sushi on the island. We tried it and immediately fell in foodie love. Offering a variety of Japanese creations, the restaurant is fine dining at its best and a great alternative when you need a break from Tzatziki. What restaurant concept is next? The owners don’t tell yet.

But as we mentioned, when you don’t feel like leaving your private paradise suite, just stick to the pitch-perfect room service. From delicious pizza, to healthy chicken salad, local creations or hotel classics like a club sandwich: There is nothing better than having dinner in your private villa – with your feets in the pool and a glas of rosé next to you.

And in the morning, if you want to get a break from your cocooning? Without a doubt, Cavo Tagoo has the best breakfast buffet I experienced in a long time. From salty favorites like cheese stuffed pies, Greek specialties, varieties of eggs with fresh avocado to sweet pastries like berry tartles and amazing little chocolate cakes – everything can be found there. Still mouthwatering when I just think about it.

THE SPA

Downstairs at Cavo Tagoo, you find the award winning spa of the hotel. The spa offers an extra-nourishing choice of body and face treatments and also sauna, hammam or beauty salon services. And there is a gym, too. But seriously, who wants to do sports while on vacation?

Instead we strongly recommend to try one of the massages or just have a manicure or pedicure done by the experts at the spa. And during the treatments, they use local products like extra virgin Greek olive oil and valuable minerals from the Aegean Sea. Plus, in the suites you find the beauty products by Greek brand “Korres” of which I have been a real fan of already. Especially their body cream is to die for.

WILL WE COME BACK?

Definitely. Because Cavo Tagoo was our ideal hideaway to calm down, enjoy remoteness and good food while watching the most stunning sunsets and sunrise from this luxurious, very stylish location at the cliffs of Mykonos.

And since we were told that Cavo Tagoo is planning to do some renovations and upgrades during wintertime: We can’t wait to see how this place could get any better. And of course, because we are keen on trying the creations of the restaurant, that will reside there next season. Because Mykonos, this wasn’t the last time we met. Promise.

Photo credit: Gloria von Bronewski