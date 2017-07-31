When the hotel opened, the claim for the Nobu Ibiza Bay was to be “the ultimate playground for grown-ups”. Sounds promising. But no matter how much fun you’re going to have there, you will definitely want to take every single piece of the interior home with you. So it’s time to take a closer look at the new most-anticipated hotel of Robert de Niro’s and Nobu Matsuhia’s hotel collective.

Usually, the group is famous for its Japanese restaurants – the most well-known is the one in Beverly Hills. Now they opened this hip hotel in the balearics, which is worth the visit for its food creations but also because of its design and service.

Because nowadays, Ibiza isn’t just the party island anymore, where you struggle from clubs and raves to cure your hangover and rewind. During the last years, Ibiza became more a matter of quality than of quantity, and a new breed of premium hotels are on the rise. So is Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay. A hotel where you could spend your entire holiday, without feeling the need to spend nights and days raving on or to escape on a boat. We tell you why.

THE INTERIOR

Let’s start with the furniture and interior design. This perfect sea view is included in mostly all of the 152 rooms and suites. But really remarkable is that they are completely furnished with natural materials – stone, marble, teak, ceramics, cotton and linen. And the rooms have that typical baleriac style: wicker chairs, hammocks, pendant lights, white and gold tones. Plus, in the suites you find whirlpool tubs and in-room cocktail cabinets, for those who want to book their private mixologist for cocktails at home. No need to leave the suite, as we told you.

THE LOCATION

The hotel is located in the South of the island at Cala Talamanca. So it means, not too much trouble like in Ibiza town, but just two miles taxi ride away from it. But for those of you who know Ibiza well, yes, it’s not the part of the island with the dreamiest sand beach. But who does actually really mind when you’re in this perfect little hideaway?

All in all, the hotel is very family-friendly. Also, because there is a kids club where you can put your kids at. (oh yes, we are heading to this age already, sheeesh.) But Nobu Ibiza has also it’s spaces for couples and grown-ups, who want to enjoy their time without being surrounded by kids. No worries.

FOOD & DRINKS

Freshly prepared seafood or fancy Japanese creations: You find three restaurants at Nobu Ibiza Bay. And yes, also an outpost of Nobu Matsuhia’s eponymous Japanese restaurant, plus “Chambao” – a Mediterranean tapas bar – and “Celioso”, which offers a gluten-free and superfood-salad menu. And again: no reason to leave the resort by this variety of great food spots.





Good to know: The group will open its next venue at Shoreditch in London. We can’t wait for it.

Photo credits: George Bentley-Buckle (Fox PR)

39.020010 1.482148