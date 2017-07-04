Maybe I’m a bit biased but anything Copenhagen and my heart skips a beat. Seriously, if you know me you know that I can’t stop talking about this city and that I’ve visited so many times, I should think about moving there for real. And I promise, this new hotel will make you wanna book your next trip to o Copenhagen right away too!

Located in the middle of central Copenhagen, this complete new hotel just opened in June. It has 89 rooms, a restaurant, bar, conference facilities and most importantly a rooftop! Yeah, we really love rooftops here.

Step Outside

Step outside and you’ll find yourself just around the corner of Tivoli Gardens and right next to the longest pedestrian shopping street in the world Strøget. If you’re not sure what to do in Copenhagen check out the city guide I wrote here: 24 HOURS IN COPENHAGEN

The Rooms

There are different rooms to choose from: Single and Double Standart and Superior rooms as well as 2 exclusive suites and bunk bed rooms. Yes. Bunk beds! The Bunk Bed Rooms are also available to book on AirBnB, they have the same Nordic cool and calm decór and as always and include an organic breakfast, complimentary wifi and invitation to wine hour #nexttripwiththegirls

The Design

The hallway ceilings are painted in electric-blue and the floors remind you of the magnificent coloured mosaic floors at the cultural neighbours such as the Thorvaldsens Museum and Glyptoteket, but it’s a carpet that has been specifically designed for the hotel. Kinda cool.

Lobby and Bar

The warm and welcoming lobby is covered with beautiful wooden panels and a big lamp specifically designed for the room.

Dark colors, marble surfaces, leather and a mix of classic and modern Danish furniture create a relaxed atmosphere that make me want to redecorate my home. Once again!

Address:

Hotel Danmark

Vester Voldgade 89

1552 Copenhagen

www.brochner-hotels.com/hotel-danmark

Pictures: Hotel Danmark