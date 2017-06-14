Since the Hôtel Off Seine opened its doors in the very hip neighbourhood (at Gare d’Austerlitz and Pont Charles de Gaulle) last year, it became one of the favorite hotspots, not only to stay the night, but also to socialize, have a drink at the 400 sqm terrace and hang out at the dipping pool.

On the biggest boat in the Seine you will not only have a nice view on the river, you will get a chance to feel like a true Parisian for a day. Off is – despite it’s futuristic design and nice interior – located at the gritty end of the Seine, so here you’re more likely to meet local people than tourists.

At it’s two floors at Hotel Off, you will find the vivid communal area downstairs and upstairs the bar and pool area. And you don’t have to be a guest to visit the Hotel: the French tapas and cocktail bar is also open to non-residents and you will run into a lot of nice and hip people there.

THE DESIGN

And as you can guess, we’ve also absolutely fallen for the design: The 58-room hotel, with double rooms starting at 180 Euro per night, was created by the team around Gerard Ronzatti at floating architecture specialist Seine Design. And the interior? The designers, fashion and interiors duo Maurizio Galante and Tal Lancman, took an inside-outside thought further and created a fluid design that embraces the river into the architecture.

From the copper interior details to the wooden benches or golden beanbags: Everything here is custom made. Beside the lovely designed rooms, there are also two suites: the Designer Sunset Suite, which is covered in Orange hues, and the Designer Silver Suite, which is (guess what) covered in shiny metal colors.

THE FOOD

At Hotel Off Seine they are offering a great selection of breakfast (Everyone who knows me already knows how much I love hotel breakfast!) with tasty egg creations and fresh juices served until noon. Yeah to all the people who need a lot of sleep. And on Saturdays and Sundays they have a great brunch at Hotel Off, which isn’t only hyped on Instagram at the moment. Try the Mimosa! And when you got through the day – probably after hanging out at the pool or having gone shopping or whatever – you can get a variety of French tapas at the bar and also some fancy gluten-free options like an amazing gourmet burger in the evening.

So, to all the mermaids and sailors: Float your planks and stay the night at Off.

Address: 86 Quai d’Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France

www.offparisseine.com

Photo credit: Off Seine Paris

