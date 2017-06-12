Belmond Andean Explorer Luxury Train Travel The Better Places Travelblog

LIKE A TRAIN RIDE IN A WES ANDERSON MOVIE: THE BELMOND EXPLORER IN SOUTH AMERICA

ESCAPES by Jessie Schoeller

When it comes to travel, I’m the first person to just get into a car and do the road trip thing. That is up until now. Discovering this luxurious sleeper train in South America immediately made me consider rail travel above anything else. Take a look at the gorgeous interior.

Belmond Andean Explorer Luxury Train Travel The Better Places Travelblog

Wes Anderson in Peru

In May, the Belmond Andean Explorer departed on its inaugural journey from Cusco to Arequipa, Peru. Definitely setting a new level of luxury for rail travel. The elegant carriages take you through some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world, offering vast, uninterrupted views of snow-capped mountains, enormous skies, majestic lakes and herds of alpacas and llamas grazing on the hills. Now, take a look at the interior, it feels just like a Wes Anderson movie come true!

Belmond Andean Explorer Luxury Train Travel The Better Places Travelblog

Belmond Andean Explorer Luxury Train Travel The Better Places Travelblog

COLORFUL INTERIOR

Interior designs reflect Peruvian culture, mixing vibrant colors and rough textures with natural tones. The large picture windows offer an ever-changing scenery as the train wends through the Andes. I can’t wait to make this experience with the girls next year!

Belmond Andean Explorer Luxury Train Travel The Better Places Travelblog

Belmond in Peru
South America’s first luxury sleeper train, Belmond Andean Explorer, pictured at Lake Lagunillas, Peru, during its journey between Arequipa, Lake Titicaca and Cusco. The train cuts through some of the most breathtaking scenery in Peru and features 24 cabins, Peruvian cuisine by Executive Chef Diego Munoz, an elegant piano bar and outdoor observation car. Picture credit should read: Matt Crossick

www.belmond.com/belmond-andean-explorer

Pictures: Belmond.com; Matt Crosick

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s