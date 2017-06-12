When it comes to travel, I’m the first person to just get into a car and do the road trip thing. That is up until now. Discovering this luxurious sleeper train in South America immediately made me consider rail travel above anything else. Take a look at the gorgeous interior.

Wes Anderson in Peru

In May, the Belmond Andean Explorer departed on its inaugural journey from Cusco to Arequipa, Peru. Definitely setting a new level of luxury for rail travel. The elegant carriages take you through some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world, offering vast, uninterrupted views of snow-capped mountains, enormous skies, majestic lakes and herds of alpacas and llamas grazing on the hills. Now, take a look at the interior, it feels just like a Wes Anderson movie come true!

COLORFUL INTERIOR

Interior designs reflect Peruvian culture, mixing vibrant colors and rough textures with natural tones. The large picture windows offer an ever-changing scenery as the train wends through the Andes. I can’t wait to make this experience with the girls next year!

www.belmond.com/belmond-andean-explorer

Pictures: Belmond.com; Matt Crosick

