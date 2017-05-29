Since moving to Hamburg three years ago, my perception of a perfect vacation escape has changed dramatically. Instead of going to Italy or Spain I really prefer going North. Scandinavia is especially awesome in summer – when it barely gets dark!

I’m taking it slow, so far I have visited almost every corner of Denmark, some of Sweden but I haven’t been to Norway yet. So these stunningly beautiful minimalistic sea cabins in Manshausen got me planning a trip right away!

The cabins are situated in the Steigen Archipelago off the coast of Northern Norway. The island of Manshausen lies in the middle of the Grøtøy strait between the dramatic peaks of the Lofoten mountains, another destination very high up on my list, and the Barents Sea.

It’s a unique hotel comprised of a collection of buildings set on 55 acres. There are 4 sea cabins that have floor-to-ceiling windows that extend over the water – just look at the view! The main house accommodates the kitchen, dining area and library. Activities include rock climbing, kayaking, diving, cycling, fishing and hiking. Or in winter time: skiing and watching the northern lights! So it really is a perfect destination for all nordic design lovers but it’s also an outdoor adventure-lover’s dream come true!

A restored 18th-century farmhouse was converted into a communal kitchen and dining lounge for guests with an expedition library stocked with books from the owners’ personal collection. There are two relaxing hot tubs, a salt water pool and a private beach and of course endless wilderness for adventure activities.

Sounds like the ultimate summer escape to me right around the first week of August, who wants to join?

Book here: www.manshausen.no/en/

(Photos: Steve King)