Since the beginning of this year, we work together with our friends at SUPER PAPER MAGAZINE. In every issue you find our column about our go-to-spots, latest discoveries or all time favorites when it comes to traveling, drinks, shopping or food all over the world. In the latest issue, we shared our favorite places with you when we’re craving for some healthy stuff in the city where all of us three use or used to live and so we will always have a special connection with it: Munich.

Because there is a lot going on in this beautiful and unhurried city at the moment. Not only some interesting bar and club openings, also the restaurant scene is evolving. Who thinks that Munich is just capable of offering heavy food like roast pork or potato salad, is on the wrong track. Munich’s healthy food spots are truely worth the visit.

So here we go. Find here our seven favorite spots in town:

Katopazzo

We love the restaurant in the Maxvorstadt not only for its amusing crew, but also for the great, new bowls and Mexican creations of the revised map. Offering on the opening still the classic dishes of the partner location “Hey Luigi” in Glockenbach, we find now starters of charcoal ceviche and Hummus or the great mixed bowls with quinoa, avocado, lots of vegetables and all sorts of add-ons at Katopazzo. And if that’s too healthy, the guys behind the bar are always holding a Apotheke, a special shot, as an ambulance.

Katopazzo & the Totem Bar, Amalienstraße 87, 80799 Munich

brenner Operngrill

The institution at Maximilianstraße is not only wonderful to drink an aperitif in summertime on the terrace or to watch the people flocking by. In addition to his famous steaks from the grill, there is also a great selection of vegetarian dishes and salads. Our favorites are the rawfood salad with avocado, apple and coconut or the superfood salad with babypinat and quinoa. And at the bar there are always changing freshly mixed lemonade creations, as for example the lemonade with mango, ginger and thyme.

Brenner Operngrill, Maximilianstraße 15, 80539 Munich

Bikini Mitte deli & bar

We love the place at the corner of the Sonnenstrasse not only for its cozy atmosphere, the great interior and the unpredictable funny party evenings at the weekend, when the kitchen is once again a DJ turntable (which you can read more about in this article). If you spend an afternoon there, read a magazine and get hungry, the bikini is one of the places in Munich to eat a healthy and very delicious bowl. These “Buddha Bowls” can be combined with various vegetable varieties, salads, lentils, curry varieties and a whole lot more on rice or cous cous, as well as changing weekly dishes, which are always worth a going there.

Bikini Mitte deli & bar, Sonnenstraße 15, 80331 Munich

So Ham

It belongs to the Jivamukti Yogaloft at Glockenbachviertel and is a secret tip. And the best thing: As soon as it gets warmer, you can sit in the cozy courtyard. So Ham provides e.g. vegan quiches, homemade brownies, humus, rice, avocado bread and many delicious salads, for example with chickpeas. All healthy, and not just suitable for yoga fans. There are also regular brunch days, which are announced on Facebook. In addition to sweet & hearty spreads, there will also be vegan yoghurt with fresh fruit, spring salads and a smoothie bowl with homemade granola.

So Ham Yoga Canteen, Buttermelcherstraße 11-15, 80469 Munich

Deli Kitchen

The agency office of our editors Helena and Gloria is just around the corner of Augustenstraße – so you find us often here: In the cozy Deli Kitchen there is a daily changing menu, which consists of selected vegetarian and mostly vegetarian food. And if you’re just looking for something sweet, the cakes and energy bars – especially the cashew or the vegan “Deluxe Jungle Bar Raw” – are incredibly delicious.

Deli Kitchen, Augustenstraße 5, 80333 Munich

Aloha Poke

A newcomer to Munich’s culinary tradition: Poke is, so to speak, the national dish of the South Seashell, which traditionally consists of raw fish, rice, soy sauce and algae and is served in a bowl. At Aloha Poke, however, the whole thing is somewhat more diverse: in five steps you can create your own bowl, from the basis (rice or salad), to meat, fish or tofu and as topping lots of vegetables and fruits. There is everything in vegan, the dressing ranges from peanut coriander to mango chili.

Aloha Poke, Türkenstraße 80, 80799 Munich

Ice Date

No. The “Date” in the name has nothing to do with Tinder. It comes from the word “date” and stands for that are used in the organic ice cream factory instead of sugar. The cream is replaced by cashews and as a topping you get fresh fruits. Outstanding are the fruit sorbets and “organic cashew almond”. The fruit varieties taste like a frozen fruit salad – absolutely try!

Ice Date Bio Ice Cream Factory, Amalienstraße 91, 80799 Munich

This article was published in Super Paper, May issue 2017.