For a while now, I feel like my WhatsApp has transformed into one whole bridesmaid-group-chat. My phone is being bombarded with engagement ring pictures. The fact that nearly every close female friend is already married or will be getting married this year, raised a question: What’s the perfect wedding destination?

Now don’t get me wrong, we’re not planning my wedding here, I just want to share the most awesome places I came across. So if you’re lucky enough to be invited to a wedding in one of those exclusive locations, I promise the effort to get there will be worth it!

The Hotel Severins on the Island of Sylt

This exclusive destination is located in the most northern speck of land of Germany. Weather here can be rough, but the hotel Severin’s offers very comfortable suites and a spa that invites to stay a few days longer to recover from the wild wedding celebrations. Sylt is also sometimes misunderstood as hideaway for the wealthier ones. Sure, in summer – especially around June – the island can get over-crowded and the streets are filled with fast cars. But if you come here at the right time, you’ll be lucky to enjoy the most beautiful beaches and deserted landscapes. Oh and bring some warm clothes. Always!

Beldi Country Club in Marrakech

Marrakech is the perfect destination for boho inspired weddings. Beldi Country Club is located outside of the city, with breathtaking views of the surrounding Atlas Mountains. An oasis spread over 15 hectares of gardens lined with ancient olive trees. The hotel is designed with incredible love to detail, a perfect combination of local craftsmanship and french chic. To cure the hangover after the celebrations, Beldi offers four tranquil swimming pools which are perfect to spend a lazy day in the sun on the day after.

Babylonstoren in South Africa

Of course this is a tough trip from Europe, but I think we agree that South Africa is always worth it. But Cape Town is not everything this beautiful country has to offer. Especially the surrounding wine lands are incredibly beautiful and a top wedding destination! The estate Babylonstoren is owned by former Elle Decoration South Africa Editor in Chief – just look at the interior and you can tell! Oh, and don’t worry about the obligatory wine tasting the next day, the SPA at Babylonstoren will get you back on your feet in no time!

