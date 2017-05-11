So now we give you three reasons to check out the new place.
FIRST REASON: THE INTERIOR
From the stunning interiors and thoughtful design to the beautifully plated dishes and curated beverage offerings, De Maria is a hub for creatives foodies and neighbors alike. De Maria’s name is inspired by minimal and conceptual artist Walter De Maria and its Latin translation, ‘by Mary, from Mary.’ The MP Shift designed the interiors to replicate an artist’s studio, taking inspiration from Soho in the 70’s and the Bauhaus movement. In the warmer months, you can also sit outdoors.
SECOND REASON: THE GIRL
True to Chef Camille Becerra’s trademark style, De Maria’s menu is comprised of vibrant and nourishing offerings with a focus on healthy ingredients and seasonality. Becerra selects the market’s best products and uses them in unexpected ways, creating innovative dishes you will come back for again and again. She derives inspiration for her dishes from the diversity of New York City. Prior to opening De Maria, Becerra helmed the kitchen at Navy. Becerra continues to do a number of pop-ups both near and far including in the Rockaways and Paris.
Why the restaurant is all over instagram? Beccera knows not only how to run a restaurant, she knows also how to create an instagram-ready atmosphere. At the first weeks after the opening, the all-day restaurant was filled with a masses of fashion and lifestyle bloggers, who were keen on taking some pictures of Becerra’s Instagram-friendly dishes.
THIRD REASON: FOOD & DRINKS
But you shouldn’t just come to De Maria because of the food. De Maria’s wine list is accessible and fun, with a focus on natural wines and independent producers.
All of the cocktails were created using the number three as a starting inspiration – three ingredients harmoniously combined – and designed to complement the food and the vibe of the space. They also serve draft beer from Montauk Brewing Company and Victory Brewing Company and bottled cider. Nonalcoholic beverages include coffee and a selection of teas from Leaves and Flowers as well as fresh pressed juices and soft drinks.
HOURS
Breakfast – Mon-Fri: 8:30am – 4pm / Sat-Sun: 9am – 4pm
Lunch – Mon-Sun: 10:30am – 4pm
Dinner – Mon-Thurs: 5pm – 10pm / Fri: 5pm – 11pm / Sat: 5:30pm – 11pm / Sun: 5:30pm
Address: 19 Kenmare St, New York, NY 1001
Photo credit: Nicole Franzen