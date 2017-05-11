New York is like Disneyland for foodies. The variety of restaurants and amazing brunch places seems endless. So, why we especially fell in love with De Maria in New Yorks district Nolita? The seventies-style place who took over Instagram since its opening at the beginning of 2017?

The newly opened De Maria restaurant in New York was designed by a team of women, including Grace Lee and chef Camille Becerra. De Maria is the newest location of Becerra, who is also responsible for the cute and pastell-colored Café Henrie in China Town (we already wrote about their delicious brunch and interior here).



So now we give you three reasons to check out the new place.

FIRST REASON: THE INTERIOR

From the stunning interiors and thoughtful design to the beautifully plated dishes and curated beverage offerings, De Maria is a hub for creatives foodies and neighbors alike. De Maria’s name is inspired by minimal and conceptual artist Walter De Maria and its Latin translation, ‘by Mary, from Mary.’ The MP Shift designed the interiors to replicate an artist’s studio, taking inspiration from Soho in the 70’s and the Bauhaus movement. In the warmer months, you can also sit outdoors.

SECOND REASON: THE GIRL

True to Chef Camille Becerra’s trademark style, De Maria’s menu is comprised of vibrant and nourishing offerings with a focus on healthy ingredients and seasonality. Becerra selects the market’s best products and uses them in unexpected ways, creating innovative dishes you will come back for again and again. She derives inspiration for her dishes from the diversity of New York City. Prior to opening De Maria, Becerra helmed the kitchen at Navy. Becerra continues to do a number of pop-ups both near and far including in the Rockaways and Paris.

Why the restaurant is all over instagram? Beccera knows not only how to run a restaurant, she knows also how to create an instagram-ready atmosphere. At the first weeks after the opening, the all-day restaurant was filled with a masses of fashion and lifestyle bloggers, who were keen on taking some pictures of Becerra’s Instagram-friendly dishes.

THIRD REASON: FOOD & DRINKS

Of course. The menu includes colorful iterations of healthy comfort foods, like the Rooster Bowl with mackerel and fermented vegetables. But you shouldn’t just come to De Maria because of the food. De Maria’s wine list is accessible and fun, with a focus on natural wines and independent producers.

All of the cocktails were created using the number three as a starting inspiration – three ingredients harmoniously combined – and designed to complement the food and the vibe of the space. They also serve draft beer from Montauk Brewing Company and Victory Brewing Company and bottled cider. Nonalcoholic beverages include coffee and a selection of teas from Leaves and Flowers as well as fresh pressed juices and soft drinks.

HOURS

Breakfast – Mon-Fri: 8:30am – 4pm / Sat-Sun: 9am – 4pm

Lunch – Mon-Sun: 10:30am – 4pm

Dinner – Mon-Thurs: 5pm – 10pm / Fri: 5pm – 11pm / Sat: 5:30pm – 11pm / Sun: 5:30pm

Address: 19 Kenmare St, New York, NY 1001

www.demarianyc.com

Photo credit: Nicole Franzen