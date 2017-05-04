Located in the historic old town of Zurich, one of the oldest inns has been restored into a new chic boutique hotel called Marktgasse Hotel. It’s the lastest discovery we’ve made and definitely the best place to stay in town – not only for design freaks like me.

An interior designers heaven

The furniture in the lobby and the inter-connecting Salon and Library are mainly from uber-cool design brands “&tradition”, “Vitra” and “Cassina”. There’s retro-style lamps by Flos mixed with industrial style overhead lights. A large selection of books from art, culture to cuisine and travel, so trust me you can spend hours here and feel at home!

Scandinavia meets Japan

Scandinavian inspired minimalist design details and influences from Japanese purism go perfectly together with the historic surroundings and heritage features throughout the hotel. Clean, straight shapes meet stucco work, wall paneling and century-old columns. A true modern classic.

The Rooms

There are 39 bedrooms in different categories: standard rooms, suites and inter-connecting suites for families. All bathrooms are filled with Aesop products. My favorite!

Brasserie & Bar

There’s a brasserie style restaurant Baltho, that features an open kitchen and incredibly cool art installation by Stefan Burger. The menu changes weekly and even has some vegan options. The next door Baltho Bar with deep green painted walls has already become one of Zurichs hot spots for locals alike, offering delicious cocktails with home-grown infusions, or the cities most extensive beer selection.

Address: Marktgasse Hotel Zürich, Marktgasse 17, 8001 Zurich http://www.marktgassehotel.ch