A banana split made of ten thousand bananas or a jungle of melted popsicles? Sounds like one of those crazy ideas you dreamed up as a kid – and it just became true. The Museum of Ice Cream opened its doors until the end of May in Los Angeles, showing fancy art installations, whimsical rooms and a lot of new flavours of ice cream to taste!

You find the museum at the gritty Downtown L.A. neighborhood: The pink flashing building at the outside, already promising what you can find at the inside. From the “California room” to the crazy popsicle room by an artist known as Baker’s Son, you won’t be disappointed to have paid 29 US Dollars for the ticket.

The idea started in New York

In 2016 there was a first Museum of Ice Cream in New York City, selling out in five days and attracting a waitlist of over 200,000 people. The Los Angeles location is four times larger than the New York City edition.

You find 10 completely reimagined installations at the new one in L.A.. The museum was founded by creative director Maryellis Bunn, and is a place where ideas and products are transformed into real life experiences.

Come hungry!

The museum’s new signature ice cream creation is sure to surprise and delight! The museum has curated the best selection of ice cream for all to enjoy. Throughout its residency, the museum will showcase on rotation a “scoop of the week” from coveted creameries in California. Additionally, there will be a special mochi ice cream tasting from Dove Chocolate – to bring the taste of their silky smooth chocolate to everyone. For a new taste experience, the museum worked with the scientists at International Flavors & Fragrances to develop ice cream inspired scents and flavors. All of these experiences lead to the unveiling of over 30 new shoppable ice cream products including custom sprinkles and scoopers. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it?

And stay tuned, the Museum of Ice Cream will be opening in new locations this year and more in 2018.

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Address: 2018 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Runs : April 22 – May 29 2017

Wednesday-Monday: 11 AM – 10 PM

Tuesday: Closed

www.museumoficecream.com/los-angeles/

Photo credit: Kathrin Gibbs