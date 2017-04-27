I’ve already declared my love for Mexico, Baja California specifically. What surprised me the most about it is the charming town of San José del Cabo: hip shops, small art galleries farmers’ markets and notably good restaurants. When we stayed there last January – we discovered a small budget boutique hotel called “Drift San José”, about which you can read here.

BAJA CALIFORNIA – TE QUIERO!

But this time, budget should not be an issue, because your jaw is about to drop when you see my new design crush: Hotel Mar Adentro, also located in San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur. The ultra futuristic hotel opened last year and was designed by Mexican architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés.

The rooms

Dominated by natural materials and customized details, the rooms are characterized by their simplicity, neutral tones and clean, essential lines. Perfectly combining the two essential elements of Baja California: desert and ocean. A luxurious bonus: a keypad or tablet is used to dim the lights, stream high fidelity music, or lower the drapes at a single touch. There are rooms, suites and villas as well as condos available. Everything here is in tune with the surrounding environment, all suites visually contain a piece of the sea. Who doesn’t want to wake up like this?

The Food

A kitchen inspired Mexican cuisine, complemented by international dishes served in spaces that are all seamlessly well-rounded environments. Look at the birds nest in the middle of the gigantic pool! Everything here is farm-to-table produce: Organically grown ingredients and local seafood are selected by the chefs every day. You’ll find me at the beach eating fresh fish tacos from the food truck!

The spa

This is an almost 600 square-meter indoor space surrounded by water. Here, you will feel that everything suddenly slows down. Massages, treatments and personalized aromatherapy programs are on offer. Other wellness treatments are also available at different rooms and venues throughout Mar Adentro.

The Sea of Cortez

The hotel is an all-white complex framed by water canals from the sea into the heart of the resort, creating natural barriers. Mar Adentro is a water sustainable project, offering 100% purified and drinkable water to its guests.

Overlooking the Sea of Cortez, the horizon and open sky provide the perfect background. Celebrations can be held on the roof terrace, at outdoor venues, or at the beachfront.

Sounds perfect to me – anyone wants to invite me to their wedding at Mar Adentro?