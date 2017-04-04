From Marais to Canal Saint Martins: Paris is always a good idea. Especially if you want to shop. Charming interior shops, upcoming french labels (yes, we found the “new Hermès”) or the best vintage stores to buy cowboy boots.

BEST CONCEPT STORE: MERCI

Fashion, interior and cool things: On every trip to Paris there should be a shopping hour at Merci on the list. Our all-time favorite concept store is located in Marais. Entering through a courtyard you find three floors filled with vintage furniture (from Tolix to Eames) and one floor full of fashion. Our favorite things to buy there? The patterned creations of label Maison Olga, the signature linen by the concept stores own brand or the sweet stuff at Used Bookshop Café which is located in Merci, too.

111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, Le Marais, 3rd arrondissement, Paris; www.merci-merci.com

ALL-TIME-CLASSIC IN PARIS: CENTRE COMMERCIAL

Coffee, wine, classy clothes. That’s what you get at Canal Saint-Martin at Centre Commercial. Here you discover brands like Etudes, Saint James and Bleu de Paname (which aren’t so well-known outside of France) and sneaker, clothing and an adorable selection of coffee table and travel books. I make sure to pass by there everytime I come to Paris.

2 rue de Marseille, Paris; www.centecommercial.cc



OUR FAVORITE PARISIEN LABEL: LEMAIRE

Two seasons ago, I’ve been backstage at the label Lemaire at Paris Fashion Week to cover some stories for a fashion magazine. Their show was great and I instantly fell in love with their understated, but impressive designs. The label shows some insanely classic knitwear, chic coats and shirt dresses. The boutique of creative director Christophe Lemaire (who was until recently artistic director of Hermès womenswear, that’s where the classiness comes from) is located in the 3rd arrondissement, Marais.

28 rue de Poitou, Paris; www.lemaire.fr

VINTAGE FAVORITE #1: THANX GOD I’M A VIP

Paris is filled with vintage stores. We already told you about our favorite vintage interior shops in this article. Most of the fashion vintage shops are trash, but few are really great. For example Thanx God I’m A VIP is one of the best. Everything you hate about vintage shops, you won’t find here: racks are neatly arranged (by color!) and the clothes are clean. You’ll find classics from every era: From YSL to Alaia, you get the best seletion here. Just high quality labels only and no synthetic chinese stuff which claims to be vintage. And yes, you can also shop some stuff online.

12 rue de Lancry, Paris; www.thanxgod.com



HANDCRAFT FAVORITE #1: LA BOTTE GARDIAN

Some of you might now, that I have this thing with leather works. Thanks to my brother Alexander von Bronewski and his leather manifacture, I’m really into handicraft. So here you go: Check out the handcrafted leather boots from Southern France, which are the part of every French womens winter wardrobe, and go to “La Botte Gardiane”. “Gardian” is the French word for cowboys from the Camargue, where the brand had its workshop for more than fifty years.

25 rue de Charonne, Paris; www.labottegardiane.com



Photo Credit: Le Maire Paris, Merci Paris, La Botte Gardiane Paris, Centre Commercial Paris, Thanx God I’m A VIP Paris.