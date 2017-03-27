HOTEL CRUSH IN BUENOS AIRES: BE JARDIN ESCONDIDO BY COPPOLA

DESIGN, ESCAPES by Helena Schoeller

Sometimes you need a calm hideaway in the lively city of Buenos Aires. To escape the vivid street life, there is one perfect spot: Be Jardín Escondido by Coppola. I fell in love with this beautiful boutique hotel located in the middle of the area Palermo Soho.

This lovely, heart warming hotel is owned by Bourbon Hotels and Resorts and by the famous five times Acadamy Award winner and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. He and his wife Eleanor lived in the hotel while he was writing and later filming the movie Tetro. The couple made this hotel their home for two years they lived in Buenos Aires.

Thebetterplaces_jardin_escondido.jpg
The oasis in the middle of Palermo Soho: Be Jardin Escondido de Coppola.

The hotel

The hotel has seven individually decorated suits with a very authentic and unique Argentine style. Each suite is designed to offer comfort in a stylish setting. The hotel has a beautiful swimming pool, a library and three levels of beautiful terraced gardens. The decoration is a mixture of Tuscan and Latin American country house. It has no restaurant, but offers delicious breakfast and afternoon tea, which they receive from their own herb garden in the Hotel. It is an oasis in the middle of this lifely city.

thebetterplaces_jardin_escondido_room.jpg
Each room is decorated in a different style.
thebetterplaces_jardin_escondido_terrace.jpg
Three levels of beautiful terrace gardens.

The location

Be Jardin Escondido by Coppola has one of the best locations in the city. It is in the middle of Palermo Soho, a very vibrant and vivid neighbourhood, which is a very hip and young area in the city. Around the hotel there are many delicious restaurants, small cafes, cool shops and some upcoming bars. The area is safe and due to the design of the hotel you will be able to escape the craziness of this city.

Jardin_thebetterplaces_doors.jpg
The ultimate location to escape for a short time – in the middle of Palermo Soho.

Address: Gorriti 4746, C1414BJL Buenos Aires, Argentina; www.bourbon.com.br

