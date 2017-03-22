It’s always time for breakfast! Or brunch. Or brinner. No matter, because in Berlin you find the nicest restaurants when it comes to this: egg benedict, avocado toast and of course some fancy fresh roasted coffee. We show you our secret list of my 10 favorite brunch and breakfast restaurants in Berlin.

1. Roamers

Not only a charming, cosy gem in Neukölln, but also a nice alternative to all the industrial style cafés: Roamers at Pannierstraße is not only instagram-famous for their decent (and huge) sandwiches and healthy salads. The small, bright room is also full of exotic plants and in the corner you find an old suitcase, a vintage travel guide to California, a pinecone, some makramé interior details. And their creamy café and cake creations are amazing, too. Roamers isn’t a spot for a quick coffee, it’s some place to hang out for a while, read a book and get some sun in front of the café in summertime.

Before opening Roamers, the owner Flore got inspired by his travels to California. And by the way: the sandwich from the opening picture of this article was taken there.

Roamers, Pannierstraße 64, 12043 Berlin Neukölln, www.roamers.cc

2. Benedict

Soon breakfast will be served here for 24 hours (by now you get it until 11 pm). The Benedict, which had it’s first venue in Tel Aviv, recently opened in Berlin Charlottenburg, too. Besides their eggs (of course they are amazing though) you get the fluffiest pancakes with bananas and condensed milk. And while you wait for a table? No problem, because you get some prosecco and can enjoy their nice interior. And very important for me at hangover days: They serve a really good bloody mary.

Benedict, Uhlandstraße 49, 10719 Berlin; benedict-breakfast.de



3. House of Small Wonder

In New York we visited the original version of this café in Brooklyn, in Berlin it’s located near the Friedrichstadtpalast. First you fall in love with this place because of the staircase, and afterwards because of their food with an asian twist. Comfort food, Japanese Tea and poached eggs with wasabi hollandaise. Afterwards a cup of their green coffee, some pastries or gluten-free cookies. Plus the interior with a lot of wood, a lot of plants. On the weekends you have to come really early or plan around 45 minutes of waiting. But it’s worth it.

House of Small Wonder, Johannisstraße 20, 10117 Berlin; houseofsmallwonder.de



4. Ora Brasserie

This café used to be an ancient pharmacy and you can still guess that when you enter Ora at Kreuzberg. While you can still see all the little drawers and jars in the shelves obviously the medicine has been replaced with coffee and liquor. Lentil salad with walnuts and roasted beet root or some nice sandwiches for brunch? Oh yeah. We instantly fell in love with this charming place and their food. And in the evening you can come over for some nice drinks here, too.

Ora Berlin, Oranienplatz 14, 10999 Berlin, Facebook Ora

5. Hallesches Haus

I often come to Hallesches Haus, just to shop or to hang out and have a coffee. Because when you enter the old brick building, you first step into the lovely shop where you can find lots of cool stuff from accessories to clothes or interior decoration.

They change their food creations daily, but you always get some nice sandwiches and bagels all day even when brunch/lunch-time is over.

Hallesches Haus, Tempelhofer Ufer 1, 10961 Berlin, hallescheshaus.com

6. Le Bon

I came here with a bunch of friends on Saturday morning. At one of those rainy and typically cold mornings in Berlin. And the Le Bon was the place to cheer me up with its vibe there. Maybe that’s why I like it so much, everytime I come here. Or maybe it’s because of their eggs on avocado or their amazing granola pancakes. And it’s also nice to come here at the evening and have a drink there. Try the Black Negroni.

Le Bon Food & Drink, Boppstraße 1, 10967 Berlin; lebon-berlin.com/



7. Caligari

Our favorite place to get some coffee and sandwiches before going to Tempelhofer Feld to hang out. It’s a cute Italian bistro, which serves also great food (especially pasta) in the evening. But maybe I’m not going to tell you too much about it, so it remains one of my hidden gems.

Caligari Bistro, Kienitzer Str. 110, 12049 Berlin, caligariberlin.de/

8. 19grams

Seriously, I wanted to die for this bacon. And when you have Bacon and eggs, a classic that’s always a winner to me! But they added some beans, pickled portobello mushrooms and they also serve a porridge there, which you definitely have to try. Or eggs benedict with champagne? No matter how you decide in food terms (which are created by the food creatives of Little Joy), you have to know, that the café is also an important part of Berlins coffee scene. Some of you might know their small coffee roastery Tres Cazebas in Friedrichshain? Yes, we love their coffee, too.

19grams Chaussee, Chausseestraße 36, 10115 Berlin; Facebook 19grams



9. Sweethearts

A quite new café, hidden in a garden in Neukölln. As a girl you fall in love with their pink interior first, and afterwards with their food. Great vegetable creations with golden beet puree, roasted vegetables and hummus. And if you want the non-vegetarian version, as an extra you can always have 48 hour cured bacon on top. Again we have to tell you, that their comfort food is created by the foodies from Little Joy. Great job and we will come back really soon!

Sweethearts Berlin, Mittelweg 50, 12053 Berlin; sweetheartsberlin.com



10. Commonground

Located in the ground floor of Circus Hotel at Berlin Mitte, you find the outpost from the boys of the brunch spot Silo at Friedrichshain. But don’t get distracted, it’s not a usual hotel breakfast venue. Lovely design, art pieces and sculptures everywhere and most important: their great food! From scottish eggs, carrot cake or avocado bread, all made with local products. And one of the best coffees I had in town, coming from the local coffee roaster Fjord.

Commonground, Rosenthaler Str. 1 Berlin, circus-berlin.de/commonground

Photo Credit: Gloria von Bronewski, Facebook House of Small Wonder, Facebook Benedict Berlin

52.520007 13.404954