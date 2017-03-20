It’s not easy to find cool hotels in Iceland. There are some in the south, because that’s where most tourists go, but if you explore a little further and go north there’s really very little choice. So on our road trip last year I started to check out some hostels and vacation homes and jumped with joy when I came across this ultra cool architectural dream come true. And the best part about it? You can actually rent it on AirBnB!

Akuryeri – Excuse me?

Akuryeri. You better remember that name! Because it’s on of the bigger towns of Iceland located at a long Fjord in the North. From here you can easily drive to the town of Húsavik for the best whale watching. Oh and good news if you’re planning to see the northern lights and these hotels here are fully booked. Because the best place to see the Aurea Borealis is here, just outside on the terrace as the house is a little out of Akureyri village with no light pollution. Skiing is also a good activity there during the winter months and during summer you can do countless other activities – read what we did on our road trip here: “How to road trip through Iceland”.

Cool from the outside – hot pink on the inside

Because Iceland is covered in frozen ground and snow in winter, I can imagine why the owners decided to have a little fun with the design of the interior. There’s a bright red fridge by SMEG, a matching red kitchen block with paired red-pink tiles on the wall. Perfect to get cozy while it’s dark and cold outside.

You can book the house on AirBnB here: https://www.airbnb.de/rooms/947086

Pictures: Petur Haukur