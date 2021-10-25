DESIGNED BY WES ANDERSON: TRAVEL IN A 1950‘S TRAIN THROUGH ENGLAND

The filmmaker pays homage to the golden era age of cinema and travel in his latest partnership with travel pioneers Belmond. In one carriage of the legendary „British Pullman“ you find his unique aesthetic now, with Anderson’s magical and alluring dream-like storytelling lovingly applied to the origins of the 1950s train.

One of the 11 carriages is now a signature work by Wes Anderson

Having designed retro train compartments and carriages for his famous movies like Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson was “very eager” to collaborate with Belmond on the redesign and historical preservation of the Cygnus carriage on the British Pullman, which operates out of London Victoria station. “They are keeping something special alive; igniting this endangered species of travel into a new golden era”, says the filmmaker about the restoration of vintage trains.

Art Deco by Wes Anderson: burl-wood walls and geometric upholstery

But it’s not only about new design in the „Cygnus“ carriage, which was named after the Greek god of balance. Along with plentiful fizz and a specially designed cocktail menu, there’s also contemporary British menus. The new carriage is available to reserve now for day trips throughout the British countryside. And you can also have the Wes Anderson experience on your own if you choose to book the entire carriage for groups and celebrations up to 26 people.

You can also book private tables for up to 4 guests

Guestts who book a private coupé at the luxury train (starting from $2,455) will get to enjoy unlimited Veuve Clicquot champagne, additional courses on an exclusive menu, upgraded wine selections all served with special crockery and glassware selected by Wes Anderson himself.

The details are showing the typical handwriting of Wes Anderson

Arnaud Champenois, Vice President of Belmond, is very proud of the collaboration: “At Belmond we are custodians of timeless heritage. We are always seeking new ways to remain relevant and create new legendary adventures. It is our mission to keep the travel dreams alive by collaborating with the most creative talents, who share our passion for design and craftsmanship. It has been a privilege to work with Wes Anderson who is one of the most captivating story tellers in the world and a true legend.”

The legendary „British Pullman“

If you want to experience this artwork, journeys start from $500. Visit belmond.com and select an individual journey on the British Pullman. Click “Make a Booking” and the option for the special dining experience in the Wes Anderson–designed car will appear if available on those dates.

Photo credit: Belmond/Nicolas Receveur