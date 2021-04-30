TRAVEL WITH COVID-19-VACCINATION: WHICH COUNTRIES ALLOW THE ENTRY?





This list was updated on the 29th of April 2021 and is valid for EU-citizens. Please make sure, before you start your travels, to check the Foreign Office of your country for latest changes.

Denmark: Testing is not compulsory for vaccinated persons, quarantine is not

Those who have recovered from a Corona infection can, according to the travel advice of the Foreign Office, present the positive test result if this test was carried out between 14 days and eight weeks before the flight. The obligation to test is then waived – but quarantine is still necessary.

However, the country is also planning to abolish the isolation requirement for fully vaccinated persons from EU and Schengen countries as of 1 May, provided the country’s risk assessment permits this, writes the Foreign Office. The Danish authorities update the list of risk countries once a week.

Ecuador: Corona test or vaccination

From now on, vaccinated people can travel to Ecuador and thus also to the Galapagos Islands – without any restrictions. Until now, entry was only possible with a negative PCR test. Since 7 April, travellers aged two years and older must present a negative PCR or antigen test no more than 72 hours old or proof of complete vaccination in order to enter Ecuador.

A rapid antigen test is also carried out at the airport when entering Ecuador from Europe and at random from other countries. If the test is positive, travellers must be quarantined for ten days after entry.



Greece abolishes quarantine and compulsory testing

Greece is moving ahead: The quarantine requirement for tourists from EU countries was abolished on Monday, 19 April. However, travellers by air and land still have to show a negative PCR test, which must not be older than 72 hours. Those who can prove complete vaccination by means of a written certificate and have completed this 14 days before entry do not need a certificate of a negative PCR test. Irrespective of this, a free Covid 19 rapid test is carried out on arrival in individual cases, writes the Foreign Office.



Croatia: No Corona test for vaccinated persons

Anyone travelling to Croatia from a country in the EU that is considered a risk areamust present a negative PCR or antigen rapid test, which must not be older than 48 hours on arrival at the border. Those staying in the country for longer than ten days must have a second test by the tenth day from the date of issue of the first test.

Alternatively, a test can be taken immediately after arrival, and travellers must then be quarantined until they receive the negative result. Those who cannot take a test must remain in isolation for ten days. This is according to the regulations of the Croatian government.

Those who have been fully vaccinated against Corona are exempt from this testing or quarantine requirement – they must prove that they received the second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine more than 14 days ago. Those who have recovered and can prove this are also allowed to enter freely.



Estonia lifts quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Travellers from countries where the incidence value is above 150 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a two-week period must be quarantined in Estonia for ten days. Those who have a negative Corona test on arrival can go outside for important matters (doctor’s appointments, shopping, etc.) but must limit their social contacts. Only after seven days can a second test lift the restrictions.

In addition, Estonia’s government announced that it will waive the mandatory quarantine requirements for travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or can prove that they have contracted a Corona infection in the last six months.



Georgia: No testing requirement for vaccinated persons

Those who travel to Georgia by plane and have proof that they have been fully vaccinated can enter the country without restriction, according to the Federal Foreign Office. However, a vaccination certificate is required, either in Georgian or English or translated.

Non-vaccinated tourists must present a PCR test, which must not be older than 72 hours, and take a second test after entry. However, they do not have to go into quarantine.



Iceland: Travellers with a vaccination do not have to go into quarantine

If a traveller can present proof of vaccination, he or she is not only exempt from quarantine in Iceland, but also no longer has to present a negative Corona test result. A vaccination certificate must be presented upon entry, and according to the Icelandic Ministry of Health, it must be in Icelandic, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, English or French. Tourists must have received both vaccine doses, i.e. two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine at intervals of 19 to 42 days, or two doses of the Moderna vaccine at intervals of at least 28 days. The Astrazeneca vaccine has also been approved. Iceland also allows people who have demonstrably recovered from a Corona infection to enter the country without quarantine and testing.



Lebanon: No quarantine, but Corona testing compulsory for vaccinated persons

Persons who have a medical certificate stating that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 do not have to go into hotel quarantine in Lebanon, but PCR tests are still compulsory, the Federal Foreign Office informs.

All other travellers must go through the following procedure: The negative Corona test result from a laboratory must be carried along, which must not be older than 96 hours upon arrival in Lebanon. Another PCR test is taken at the airport immediately after arrival. The costs for this are included in the purchase of the flight ticket.

Travellers must be placed in domestic isolation for three days after entry, within 48 hours the result of the PCR test taken at the airport arrives by SMS.



Lithuania: No quarantine for vaccinated persons

Those travelling to Lithuania must always be quarantined for ten days, but can shorten the isolation period by taking a Corona test, which is subject to a fee, from the seventh day onwards. In addition, a negative test result must be available from a PCR test that is no more than 48 hours old at the time of entry. However, the quarantine obligation does not apply to travellers who have been infected with Covid-19 in the past three months or who have already received two vaccination doses.



Madeira: Corona test requirement waived for vaccinated persons

Madeira has changed its entry regulations, the tourism office there announced. Those who have already been fully vaccinated against the corona virus or have survived the infection according to a medical certificate are no longer obliged to present a negative PCR test upon entry. The vaccination certificate must therefore be in English and contain the most important data such as name, date of birth, type of vaccine and vaccination date.

Visitors who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the 90 days prior to entry, but are healthy again, must present a medical certificate. Then the corona test obligation does not apply to them either.

All other travellers must still present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours old when entering Madeira, or be tested directly at the airport free of charge. The result is available after twelve hours at the latest, which is how long travellers must remain in quarantine in their accommodation. In addition, all passengers must register online before arrival.



Moldova: Vaccinated persons do not have to be quarantined

In the Republic of Moldova, there is a general ban on entry for people from risk countries. Anyone entering the small state between Romania and Ukraine from a non-risk country must be quarantined for 14 days.

However, the restriction does not apply to foreign nationals who can prove by means of an official confirmation (in English, French or Russian) that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This was announced by the Federal Foreign Office in its travel and safety advice. Anyone wishing to travel to Montenegro must present a PCR test (maximum 72 hours old) or a positive serological antibody test (maximum 30 days old) or proof of vaccination at the time of entry.

Poland: No quarantine for vaccinated persons

In Germany’s neighbouring country, the following applies in principle, according to the Federal Foreign Office: “After entry via an internal EU border, a 10-day quarantine obligation applies in principle for entry with organised travel or for entry by bus, train, plane or ship. Entry by private vehicle is exempt.”

However, persons who can prove that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with a vaccine approved in the EU are exempt. All others must present a PCR test no older than 48 hours to avoid quarantine. Poland became the first EU country to remove quarantine for vaccinated people in January 2021.



Romania: No quarantine for vaccinated people

EU citizens who do not have COVID-19 symptoms are allowed to enter Romania. However, those coming from a risk area, a “yellow zone”, must be quarantined for 10 days. However, the quarantine does not apply to travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The second vaccination dose must have been given at least ten days before entering Romania. Proof of this must be presented. An exemption from quarantine also applies to persons who have tested positive for Corona in the 90 days prior to entry.



San Marino: No compulsory testing for vaccinated persons

People who have been outside of Italy and the Vatican for the previous 14 days are required to present a negative PCR or antigen test, which must not be older than 48 hours, or a certificate of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination upon entry into San Marino. The Foreign Office further states: “The proofs are to be sent to the national health authority by e-mail to laboratorio.analisi@iss.sm or laboratorioanalisi@pec.sm for verification.”



Serbia facilitates entry

When entering Serbia, EU-citizens must present a negative PCR test, which must not be older than 48 hours from the date of issue. Entry is facilitated if the travellers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Serbia and can present a Serbian certificate. In this case, the test obligation does not apply, writes the Foreign Office.



Slovenia: Freedom to travel for vaccinated and recovered persons

In general, EU-travellers in Slovenia are subject to a ten-day quarantine obligation when your country is listed as a risk area and is on the corresponding “red list”. The quarantine obligation can be reduced to five days if a PCR test is carried out within five days of the start of quarantine and the test result is negative.

However, there is a possibility to be exempted from the quarantine obligation:

Anyone who presents a negative PCR test (maximum 48 hours old) or a rapid antigen test carried out in the EU (maximum 24 hours old), which is not older than 48 hours, when crossing the border.

Anyone who can present proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or who has been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the past is also exempt from the quarantine requirement.

share this. Share

Print

Email



