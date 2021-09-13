THE BEST BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN MALLORCA WHICH WON‘T STAY A HIDDEN GEM FOR LONG

Away from the busy beaches or vivid Palma, you find some calmness, traditional flair and beautiful nature at Pollenca. The newly-opened hotel Can Auli Retreat is ideal for couples and vacationers who focus on sustainability and relaxation and for those, who appreciate handmade textiles and a sense for details when it comes to design.

All food in the restaurant, textiles in the hotel and the care products in the spa and in the rooms come from organic farming and local farms from the village. The refined menu is specially designed for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free diets upon request. With only 21 rooms, it’s a small, very quiet boutique hotel with a minimalist design that welcomes only adult guests. If you’re looking for tranquility and a family feel in Mallorca, Can Auli is the perfect place.

HOW TO SPEND THE DAYS AT CAN AULI

Guests can order drinks throughout the day while relaxing on the terrace surrounded by mature and aromatic shrubs and flowers. If you want a break from relaxing Zen days by the pool in the courtyard, next to the hotel is the weekly market with local produce, where you can shop like a Mallorcan local.

If you don’t want to go hiking, rent a bike or a yacht, or book a climbing or diving tour tailored by the concierge, the hotel arranges special wine tastings in rural bodegas in the surrounding countryside of the UNESCO-protected Tramontana Mountains, where the hotel is located. Also, you can book personal Yoga teachers, mats are provided by the hotel.

THE RESTAURANT IS ONE OF THE BEST IN MALLORCA

When you enter the restaurant, it feels like you are visiting a good friend and his welcoming family. For example, the breakfast buffet is served in the open-kitchen, where you find artisan cheeses, home-made cake and the most delicious vegan beetroot avocado bread you will ever taste.

You can’t imagine how polite, helpful and friendly the staff at the hotel is. You almost forget that you aren’t at a friends house. And it’s remarkable, how Chef Tina Bestard finds a new twist on traditional Mallorcan dishes, like the „Coca de Cuarto“ which one has to try.

In the evening, for dinner time, there is also a broad range of delicious dishes offered. You definitely have to go for the vegan Burrata or if you are into meat, their „Rooftop Smokehouse“ Pastrami Sandwich or the Codfish Taco.

DESIGN AND INTERIOR IS PERFECT IN EVERY DETAIL

In keeping with tradition, the owners have reinvented and respected this gracious 17th century townhouse in Pollença, transforming it into a sublime place to stay. Upon arrival, you’ll be delighted by the open reception area with its Gothic stone archway. The muted shades of cream and beige soothe the soul, while the accents of color in the artwork and lighting enliven the public spaces.

Besides design classics, like the CH24 Wishbone Chair by Hans J Wegener from the 1950s, you are greeted by a stunning wall installation fabricated from one thousand ceramic pieces by leading local artist, Jaume Roig. Copper details, woven rugs and stone walls are a contemporary addition to this authentic homely vibe of the retreat.

With prices starting from 170 Euro per night, this exceptional, by now still hidden gem of a hotel, won’t be staying an insider tip for too long.

