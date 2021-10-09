HOW GOOGLE HELPS TRAVELERS TO FIND SUSTAINABLE HOTELS AND FLIGHTS

More travellers have shown interest in practising sustainable and responsible tourism since the coronavirus pandemic began. Now Google jumps in to provide sustainable information about hotels and flights.
Google will place an “eco-certified badge” next to hotels it has verified to make efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and operate sustainable. To qualify for the designation, hotels will have to be certified by independent organizations like Green Key or EarthCheck, according to Google.
The search engine has put in place a new team of engineers, designers and researchers focusing only on travel sustainability — to create tools that help make it easier for people to find sustainable options while traveling in the future.
How to find flights with less emissions?
Hotels will be the first category where they will roll out the new badge, but second comes a standardized way to measure carbon emissions for air travel. Aviation is taking on travel sustainability as well. Boeing said in early 2021 that it plans to have planes that can operate on completely sustainable fuels available by 2030.
A SEARCH ENGINE TO FIND THE BEST SUSTAINABLE HOTELS IN THE WORD
This change comes with becoming part of Travalyst, a a nonprofit organization that includes businesses Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, Tripadvisor and Visa with the goal of making all travel sustainable. Google is working with independent rating agencies to measure the hotels and aviation choices to receive their eco-badge.
Overall, the search engine claims that the effort to offer information on sustainable travel is part of its ongoing goals to operate with carbon-free energy by 2030 and to help more than 1 billion people make more sustainable choices by 2022, as they declared in former press releases.
