THIS BOAT-INSPIRED TINY HOUSE IN AN ITALIAN VINEYARD IS PURE PERFECTION

Without a doubt, this Tiny House embodies the maximum level of sophistication that the design world currently has to offer. Located amidst Italian vineyards, it is “the future of luxury travel,” according to architect Beatrice Bonzanigo. The mastermind partnered with the famous Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, a luxury getaway in tuscany, to premiere the first “Casa Ojalá” house. Inspired by the fictional submarine Nautilus by the famous author Jules Verne, the suite can change its appearance with manual cranks and pulley systems.

INCREDIBLE design inspired by sailboats

From afar, it looks like a carousel. But no worries, the Tiny House doesn’t spin. It is a circular platform that stands on a cement and steel base, with a roof up top. Apart from the vivid life at the Rosewood hotel, guests can enjoy total privacy and unobstructed views of the cypress trees in this location. The design was inspired by sailboats, the cylindrical “Casa Ojalá” operates with a manual mechanism composed of ropes, handles, pulleys, and cranks. But those aren’t just optical features, the house offers 20 different appearances. The rondo can be constantly changed via a sophisticated mechanism, so it can change its shape with every turn and always fulfils a different function.

SLEEK SURFACES – BUT EVERYTHING COULD BE CHANGED IN A MINUTE

The architect wanted to create a refuge where one could comfortably stay a few days without disrupting the physical and existential immersion in the landscape. Hence the Tiny House, with its completely openable walls, takes up as little dominance in the surrounding landscape as possible.

There is a sophisticated mechanical push and pull system that moves the walls and at the same time makes the interior furniture either appear or disappear at the right moment. The toilet is completely hidden by a cable. Storage space and cupboards can be similarly recessed or highlighted in the plinth of the house as required. The floor area of only 27 square meters is maximized with two beds hidden underneath the mahogany floor. Besides a sculptural bathtub, you find a roof terrace on top that can be accessed by a ladder, to work on your tan and enjoy the view.

“You can add some equipment, like a swing or hammock, and also some more practical things, like a third layer on the outside, which is a mosquito net”, the architect explains about her project. To have that rollable mechanism of the walls – to make them disappear – the outer walls must be made of so-called wood skin. This is a flexible, rollable wooden construction designed by a group of Milanese designers, which gets its flexibility from a special series of vertical cuts in the material.

Sustainable architecture at its best

This Tiny House isn’t just a sight for sore eyes of design enthusiasts. It also features an outstanding approach when it comes to sustainability. “Casa Ojalá” is built from carefully selected timbers, fabrics produced from recycled plastic and was furnished with handmade ceramic. The house also integrates photovoltaic panels, a rainwater recovery system, and a black water depuration advanced biological plant, meaning another one of those Tiny House could be transported to even the most remote locations. We are thrilled to see where the next “Casa Ojalà” will appear.

About Rosewood Castiglion de Bosco

The best thing about the partnership of Casa Ojalà and the luxury hotel, is that you could enjoy total privacy, but you you always have a choice to join others at the flamboyant Italian hotel. Situated in the countryside of Montalcino in Tuscany, in the midst of the world-famous wine region, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco is one of Italy’s is one of the oldest and best preserved estates in Italy. Located on the premises of the 800-years-old hotel, you get the most ideal combination of a five-star-hotel and a cutting-edge architectural masterpiece. Furthermore, the resort introduced 19 newly designed private suites and the renovation of the popular Osteria “La Canonica” restaurant this year.

Credit: Rosewood / Luca Miserocchi