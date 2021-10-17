NEW HOTSPOT IN BERLIN: THE CASUAL-COOL RESTAURANT BARET

Berlin is always craving for new restaurants and food concepts. But this addition comes unexpected, don’t be fooled by the extravagant location of „Baret“ at Humboldt Palace. This restaurant might become the new casual hotspot of the city.

Since last weekend, the rooftop terrace of the expensively renovated Humboldt Forum is open to the public. At a height of around thirty meters, it not only offers a unique view over Berlin with Museum Island, Alexanderplatz, Berlin Cathedral and St. Mary’s Church, but also culinary highlights and a laid-back atmosphere in the new „Baret“ restaurant.

On top of Berlin: the terrace of Humboldt Forum.

THE BEST VIEW OVER BERLIN

Named after the famous female scientist and explorer Jeanne Baret, a visit to the Humboldt Forum will be worthwhile not only for those interested in history and art, but also for those with a culinary bent. Every day except Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to midnight, the “Baret” will open its doors on the roof terrace of the Berlin Palace. But the place is much more relaxed than you might think of a Restaurant to be found in such a fancy and central location in Mitte.

Interior design by Joscha Brose.

MINIMALISTIC DESIGN AND SUPRISING FOOD CREATIONS

Besides the amazing view over the capital from the terrace, the restaurant is furnished with natural materials of oak, natural stone, cork, wool and plants, which are supposed to tie in with scientist Alexander von Humboldt’s collections. The menu is international in scope and unexpected in combination, with fish and chips, French toast (which is literally translated to „poor knight“ in German), grilled Thai eggplant or hamachi crudo.

German dumplings by Octavio Oses Bravo.

Chef Octavio Oses Bravo – who previously worked in the “Cantina” of “Bar Tausend” and for the Amano Group, among others – has set out to reinterpret classics without frills or exhausting extravagance which is found in other newly opened food joints in Berlin too often.

Artisan decorations and an artwork on the rooftop: “Insurgentes Sur” thematizes a golden silhouette of Berlin’s partner city Mexico City.

LOCAL INGREDIENTS WITH VEGAN OPTIONS

What we especially love about the new restaurant, is the sustainable approach when it comes to the ingredients. A variety of carefully selected regional ingredients are combined with fish, meat or vegetarian or vegan and thus always reinterpreted. But it doesn’t always have to be a dinner to experience the atmosphere of „Baret“. During the day the Café is open with small lunch, coffee and original cake and a some special cultural events are coming up, too.

More information: baret.berlin

Photo credit: Baret Berlin Rooftop Bar