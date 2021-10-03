5 MOST ROMANTIC HOTELS IN SICILY

1. GRAND HOTEL TIMEO

Famous for its exceptional hotels, Belmond welcomes guests to Taormina with one of the most stunning views in Sicily. Perched high on the cliffs, the Grand Hotel Timeo overlooks the beautiful coastline of Naxos Bay and on some days you will even see lava flow down Europe’s largest volcano Mount Etna in the background. Whether you stay here, come for Aperitivo or dinner at the restaurant Timeo – the view from the terrace doesn’t get more romantic than this. The food and regional wines are exceptional and make for an unforgettable evening with your loved one in one of the most beautiful places in the world!

https://www.belmond.com/de/hotels/europe/italy/taormina/belmond-grand-hotel-timeo/

Grand Hotel Timeo, Taormina

2. MONACI DELLE TERE NERE

This beautiful historical building from the 19th century is what Sicily’s charm is about. Surrounded by an organic farm, with beautifully decorated rooms and a fireplace, Monaci Delle Terre Nere is the perfect romantic get-a-way for couples looking to escape city life.

https://www.monacidelleterrenere.it

3. Villa Sant ANdrea

Another stunning Belmond property, the picturesque Villa Sant Andrea is for those looking to enjoy romantic evenings by the sea overlooking the beautiful islet, Isola Bella.

https://www.belmond.com/hotels/europe/italy/taormina/belmond-villa-sant-andrea/

Villa Sant Andrea, Taormina

4. ROCCO FORTE VILLA IGIEA

Located in a the beautiful palazzo the Hotel Villa Igiea is the perfect place to explore the romantic city of Palermo, from spending an evening at the opera to a visit to the many historic sights of Sicily’s capital.

https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/villa-igiea/

5. DIMORE DELLE BALZE

Transformed into a stylish 11 room boutique hotel, this farm buidling from the 19th century is located North of Noto. Enjoy a quiet weekend here or use it as a basecamp to explore the surrounding cities of Syrakus, Noto and Ragusa.

https://www.dimoradellebalze.com